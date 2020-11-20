Senator Pennacchio’s Holiday Toy Drive Collecting Gifts for Children

MORRIS COUNTY — This year has been a very trying year for all of us and no less for the children who have faced conditions never confronted by previous generations.

As the holiday season approaches, Senator Joe Pennacchio urged residents to remind themselves that although many of us are facing difficult times, there are those less fortunate whose challenges are even greater.

The Senator is once again hosting his annual holiday toy drive, and this year the need is more critical than ever.

Please join our efforts to collect toys for the needy children in the area. Their holiday expectations are no during the pandemic.

“Let’s try not to disappoint them,” Pennacchio said.

Previously, the Senator’s gift drive has been able to collect and distribute thousands of toys. Gifts have been presented through the Battered Women’s Shelter, Passaic and Montville UNICO, the Marine’s Toys for Tots, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, The Ronald McDonald House, Saint Pius Church, and Saint Peters Church, as well as individual needy families.

“It would be easy to discount any toy drive this year and chalk it up to the pandemic,” said Senator Pennacchio. “This would prove to be a great disappointment to many needy children.”

To contribute, bring unwrapped toys to:

The 26th Senate Legislative District Office

170 Changebridge Road

Unit A-1

Montville, NJ 07045

Please feel free to contact the Senator’s office at (973) 227-4012.

Comments

Comments