Morris Adult Day Care Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

PARSIPPANY — Morris Adult Day Care celebrated its fifth anniversary in Parsippany. Joining the celebration is Linda LaStella, Administrator; Shruti Patel, Director of Social Services; Anne Ionnides, Director of Nursing and Volunteer Bharti Raycha. Morris Adult Day Care offers services to seniors and adults who may have physical limitations, in a stimulating environment during the day.

The experienced staff has the ability to monitor the health and help with daily activities, including personal care and administration of medications. Due to COVID-19, they are currently closed, but they work with their clients on a daily basis. Morris Adult Day Care also delivers food supplies to its clients. They are located at 784 Route 46, Arlington Shopping Center. (973) 794-4455.

