PARSIPPANY — Letter from Dr. Barbara Sargent, Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education (November 20, 2020)

Good evening, Families!

I hope this letter finds you all well and maintaining a positive spirit. I am excited to share some leadership news regarding special education and related services that were approved by our Board of Education last evening. Mr. Keith Cortright will transition from his position as principal of Rockaway Meadow Elementary School to the Executive Director of Pupil Personnel Services, effective January 4. Mr. Cortright has left a significant and positive mark on Rockaway Meadow School and I am grateful for his thoughtful leadership and commitment to our students and staff. Mr. Juan Cruz, currently the Coordinating Supervisor of Social Studies (K-12) and Instructional Technology (6-8), will serve as Acting Principal for the remainder of the school year. As a long-time Parsippany educator, resident, and parent, Mr. Cruz will provide a stable and positive presence for the students and staff at Rockaway Meadow School.

When we return from Thanksgiving Break on Monday, November 30, elementary and middle school students will attend in-person Monday through Friday, still maintaining the Week A/Week B cohort model with Early Dismissal. Students who are fully remote may continue with this status. High school teachers and students only will continue with Virtual Friday as they are utilizing an A/B Day schedule and meet with classes remotely each afternoon. The week of November 30 will be Week A.

The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is committed to supporting our families in the coming months, particularly in the area of ‘wraparound’ child care for the weeks that children are not in school. Please visit this link Lakeland Hills YMCA Parent Survey for a brief survey to ascertain the needs of parents and how we can assist students and families in the current situation. Additionally, parents interested in exploring the E Camp & Care program with the YMCA may complete this form and submit it to the address at the bottom of the form.

Friday, December 4, and Friday, January 8 will be ½ Afternoon Inservice Days. Elementary and middle school teachers will meet with students during the morning for instruction. High school teachers will hold Virtual Friday tutorials, small group meetings, etc. for the morning only. Elementary special education students in self-contained classes (PreK-5) will meet from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (Morning Session) and 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Afternoon Session).

Finally, the district hosted Mr. Bernard Ivin, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Mental Health specialist, to present “Helping Students Deal with the Stress and Anxiety of COVID-19” at last week’s meeting of the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee. Mr. Ivin’s webinar was informative and relevant, and it is posted on our district website in case you missed seeing it live. There are important reminders in the presentation about word choice with our children and positive ways to frame feedback.

Please see the 2020-2021 yearly calendar approved at the November 19 Board Meeting.

Warm wishes to you all for a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

Barbara Sargent

Superintendent of Schools