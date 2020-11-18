March for Your Rights This Sunday in Morris Township

MORRIS COUNTY — A new, non-partisan organization called We the People NJ is inviting all concerned citizens to join them for a peaceful March for Your Rights on Sunday, November 22 in Morris Township from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon.

The march will begin at the Morris Township Police Department and end at the steps of Morristown’s town hall.

According to a spokesperson for the group, the march is planned to get the attention of Governor Phil Murphy and express to him that NJ residents can’t withstand another lockdown. The group stands for personal choice in regard to personal protection which includes the constitutional rights of going to work and to school. They also acknowledge and respect the constitutional rights of some people who wish to stay home and protect themselves from health risks The intention of the group is to demand that everyone’s personal choice is protected.

We the People NJ is an all-inclusive, nonpartisan group open to all citizens. For more info, you can click here.

