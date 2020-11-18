UPS is hiring 1,200 Seasonal Employees

PARSIPPANY — UPS continues to hire over 1,200 seasonal employees in the New Jersey and New York City area to support the annual increase in package volume that will continue through January 2021. Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees. As a reminder, in September UPS announced it would hire 2,400 in NYC/NJ.

UPS continues to hire tractor-trailer drivers, package car drivers, driver helpers, and package handlers. The tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $36.00 per hour. Pay for package handlers and driver-helpers start at $14.50 per hour for New Jersey locations and $15.00 per hour for the New York City location.

At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are for many an opportunity to start a new career with UPS. Benefits of a seasonal job with UPS include:

Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits and up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.

Local UPS facilities hiring seasonal workers include Parsippany Facility located at 799 Jefferson Road, Parsippany.

If interested in learning more about these positions, I’d be happy to connect you with a UPS Spokesperson. Interested applicants should apply by clicking here.

