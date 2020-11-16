Murphy Signs Executive Order Lowering Limits on Indoor and Outdoor Gatherings

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 196, which lowers indoor and outdoor gathering limits. Effective Tuesday, November 17 at 6:00 a.m., the indoor gathering limit will decrease from 25 to 10 people.

The outdoor gathering limit will decrease from 500 people to 150 people, effective Monday, November 23 at 6:00 a.m.

“As we have been saying for weeks, this will not be a normal holiday season, and it’s incumbent on all of us to avoid the type of gatherings that have proven to be particularly dangerous places for COVID-19 to spread,” said Governor Murphy. “With the alarming numbers we are seeing right now, we have to take these steps today to preserve and protect public health and to slow the spread of this virus.”

Indoor Gatherings

The limit for weddings, funerals, memorial services, and religious and political activities remain unchanged and will be limited to 25% of the capacity of the room in which the gathering takes place, up to a maximum of 150 individuals.

Indoor sporting competitions and practices will be permitted to exceed the 10 person limit only for individuals necessary for the practice or competition, such as players, coaches, and referees, but may not exceed 150 individuals. For most indoor sports, this will mean that there can be no spectators.

Legislative and judicial proceedings are not subject to the indoor gatherings limits.

Weddings, funerals, memorial services, and religious and political activities are not subject to the outdoor gatherings limit. All other types of gatherings, such as a high school football game or an outdoor concert, will be limited to 150 individuals. Athletes, coaches, referees, and other individuals necessary for a professional or collegiate sports competition are not counted towards the 150 person limit.

Outdoor gatherings continue to be subject to strict social distancing restrictions, including the requirement to wear masks whenever it is not possible to social distance.

For a copy of Executive Order No. 196, please click here.

Comments

Comments