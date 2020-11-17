Updated Quarantine Advisory Issued for Individuals Traveling to New Jersey, Bringing New Total to 46 States and Territories

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy today advised individuals traveling to New Jersey from states or territories with significant community spread of COVID-19 to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state or territory. The updated advisory includes the addition of Vermont, bringing the total to 46 states and territories. The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

As of Tuesday, November 17, there are currently 46 states and territories that meet the criteria stated above: Alabama; Alaska; Arizona; Arkansas; California; Colorado; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maine; Maryland; Massachusetts; Michigan; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; New Hampshire; New Mexico; Nevada; Ohio; Oklahoma; Oregon; Puerto Rico; Rhode Island; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Vermont; Virginia; Wisconsin; West Virginia; Washington; and Wyoming.

Due to the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, a 14-day quarantine is not reasonable in all instances. Non-essential travel to and from these states, however, is highly discouraged at this time.

“As we face the second wave of this virus, we need to recommit ourselves to the mindset of personal responsibility that helped us flatten the curve earlier this year,” said Governor Murphy.“We are asking anyone arriving from these 46 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodgings. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

It is expected that individuals will follow the public health advisory to self-quarantine. The list of states will be updated on a rolling basis and is accessible here.

