Morris Arts Celebrates Pumpkin Illumination with Three Virtual Workshops

MORRIS COUNTY — This year, due to COVID-19, Morris Arts is not able to host an in-person Pumpkin Illumination event, but it’s still determined to celebrate Halloween in the spirit of its annual Pumpkin Illumination. Artist Dan Fenelon of Core Creative Academy will host a series of workshops for children and their families to bring the spirit of Pumpkin Illumination into the community.

The workshops will be:

Monday, October 19: Miniature Scarecrow Creations

4:00 – 5:00 pm via Zoom

Ages: Best for ages 10-12 but all ages are welcome. Young children should be accompanied by an adult. Create a miniature scarecrow out of a variety of craft materials just in time for Halloween! This class is great for ages 10-12 who enjoy hands-on art projects. Mr. Dan will walk students through the step-by-step process from start to finish

Tuesday, October 20: Mask Making

4:00 – 5:00 pm via Zoom

Ages: Best for ages 13-16 but all ages are welcome. Young children should be accompanied by an adult.Grab cardboard and supplies and let’s have some fun creating one-of-a-kind Pumpkin Illumination inspired masks! Join Mr. Dan, the original creator of our Pumpkin Illumination parade masks, as he teaches you step-by-step how to make an original spooky cardboard mask of your own! Mr. Dan will provide some useful tips and tricks for how you can turn ordinary cardboard into a unique creature, just in time for Halloween! This class is great for high school students who enjoy hands-on art projects. Mr. Dan will walk students through the step-by-step process from start to finish. We can’t wait to start masking with you!

Thursday, October 22: Pumpkin Carving and Decorating

4:00 – 5:00 pm via Zoom

Ages: This workshop welcomes all ages! Young children should be accompanied by an adultCarve your own pumpkin with Mr. Dan in the spirit of Pumpkin Illumination! Grab your pumpkin, carving tools, and paint supplies and join Mr. Dan for an hour of pumpkin carving and decorating in the spirit of our annual Pumpkin Illumination event! Mr. Dan will provide some useful tips and tricks for how you can transform an ordinary pumpkin into a one-of-a-kind Spooktacular creation, just in time for Halloween! This class is great for all ages and younger children who are accompanied by an adult.

If you have any questions please email Kaity DeLaura at kdelaura@morrisarts.org.

