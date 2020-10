Board of Adjustment to Hold Meeting

PARSIPPANY — Meeting of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment will be held on Wednesday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to download the agenda.

Board of Adjustment members are:

Robert Iracane, Chairman

Term expires: December 31, 2022

Term expires: December 31, 2022 Nancy Snyder, Vice Chairman

Term expires: December 31, 2023

Term expires: December 31, 2023 Bernard Berkowitz

Term expires: December 31, 2020

Term expires: December 31, 2020 David Kaplan

Term expires: December 31, 2023

Term expires: December 31, 2023 Ganesh Persaud

Term expires: December 31, 2021

Term expires: December 31, 2021 Sridath Reddy

Term expires: December 31, 2022

Term expires: December 31, 2022 Davey Willans

Term expires: December 31, 2020

Term expires: December 31, 2020 Scott Joskowtiz, Alternate 1

Term expires: December 31, 2020

Term expires: December 31, 2020 Casey Parikh, Alternate 2

Term expires: December 31, 2020

Term expires: December 31, 2020 Peter J. King, Esq. Board Attorney

John T. Chadwick, IV Board Planner

Chas Holloway, P.E., Board Engineer

