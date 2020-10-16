Letter to the Editor: Reelect Mikie Sherrill

Dear Editor:

Freshman Congresswoman, Mikie Sherrill, in CD11, is one of the most hard-working representatives I’ve ever encountered and it’s been difficult recently to watch lies and misinformation being spread about her.

Sherrill’s predecessor held his seat without much opposition for two dozen years, barely engaging constituents. Our current representative stands in sharp contrast as a public servant. The Congresswoman has held 22 town halls in 22 months! Access to her and her staff is easy, and they work diligently to serve the district.

Upon arriving in DC, Mikie became Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on the Environment (on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee) and Vice-Chair and co-founder, of Servicewomen and Women Veterans Caucus.

Sherrill has shown the ability to work in a bipartisan fashion. Part of her training in the Navy, as she likes to say, never included “partisan missions”. They were just missions and that is how she performs in DC. She has:

Introduced 12 bills, 9 of which were with a Republican lead

Co-sponsored 345 pieces of legislation

Held COVID telephone town halls to make sure she continued to remain accessible during the pandemic

Successfully helped pass bills in the House to: Restore the SALT Cap Lower the cost of prescription drugs Bipartisan background checks legislation Fund the Gateway Tunnel Project

And legislation that became law: Great American Outdoors Act Permanent 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Provide healthcare for Blue Water Navy Veterans Accreditation for the Graduate School at Picatinny Arsenal Reauthorized the National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorized and extended autism research and services



These are astounding achievements for anyone but remember, she is a freshman Congresswoman in a particularly contentious political climate. That takes skill and building bridges, not chasms.

Please re-elect our committed, fair, and honorable Congresswoman.

Laura Fortgang

Verona Resident,

Former Candidate for NJ State Assembly LD26

