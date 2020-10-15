Parsippany Community Update October 15, 2020

PARSIPPANY — “COVID Alert NJ,” New Jersey’s COVID-19 app has launched.

This voluntary opt-in contact tracing platform allows users to safely, securely, and anonymously detect and track potential exposure to coronavirus, and take the appropriate next steps.

More information can be found by clicking here. New technology is giving public health officials innovative and effective ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

While data and privacy concerns are understandable, giving this completely voluntary app a try will aid health officials in keeping New Jersey safe.

