PHHS Key Club Collects Food for Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School hosted a food collection. The food will be donated to the Parsippany Food Pantry. The Food Drive was coordinated by Key Club Advisor Ms. Bushong.

The food collection was conducted on Thursday, October 15 on the PHHS patio from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Go Vikings!

Key Club is the oldest and largest service program for high school students. It is a student-led organization that teaches leadership through service to others. Members of the Kiwanis International family, Key Club members build themselves as they build their schools and communities.

The Parsippany High School Key Club hosts Halloween at the High for children in the community, reads to Parsippany elementary school students in the SKIP program, assists at a local daycare center, and much more.

Parsippany High School Key Club is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.