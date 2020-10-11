Morris County Surrogate Online Education and Awareness Sessions

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling is continuing the series of virtual “Surrogate’s Sessions” she launched last month, with the second session entitled, “What should an Executor Know.” The “Surrogate’s Session” is scheduled for Friday, October 23 at 12:00 Noon.

Anyone interested in joining must please register for the session by clicking here.

Each participant will receive confirmation and access to information.

The “Surrogate Sessions” are an education campaign designed to provide Morris County residents with information on pertinent topics related to wills, estates, trusts, and probate matters. They will also detail improvements in Surrogate’s Office procedures that are making it easier for clients to navigate the process.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Surrogate Darling began an education campaign that featured speaking engagements across Morris County. The goal was to ensure that county residents, especially senior citizens, special needs residents, and their families are aware of what the Surrogate’s Court does and how it can be a resource for them. “I was extremely pleased with the public participation during the first Surrogate’s Session,” said Surrogate Darling. “It was clear that these important topics of discussion are important to Morris County citizens.” The first session on drafting a will is available on the Surrogate’s website. “The second session goes deeper into this particular portion of wills, trusts, and estates and helps interested parties understand the responsibilities of an Executor and also the advantages and drawbacks of this important role in probate,” the Surrogate explained.

Surrogate Darling has invited Tom Torzewski, a well-known estate planning attorney, to join her on the panel.

