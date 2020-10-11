Letter to the Editor: Parsippany School Board Recommendations

Dear Editor:

As a past School Board member and as a Township Councilman for the past 43 years, I come in contact with many qualified and committed residents in Parsippany who are committed to giving back to our community. They have been involved and have proven their value to our community. That is why I am recommending that Matt DeVitto, Debbie Orme, and Tim Berrios be reelected to the Parsippany Board of Education.

Matt DeVitto has served as a committed member of the Parsippany School Board for 3 years. He has served our community in Intramural Sports by coaching with the Parsippany Soccer Club and the Par-Troy West Little League Baseball for years. He sees the value of extracurricular activities as a supplement to our children’s academic education. Matt feels that today’s children need a good grasp of today’s modern technology to further many of today’s academic goals.

Debbie Orme is and has always been a dedicated and vested volunteer in our community. She served previously on the Parsippany Board of Education from 2006 – 2012. She has volunteered over the years in several communities and the regional non-profit board of directors has served as PTA President, Project Graduation, as Scout Leader, sports coach, and many others. Debbie is grateful to have been appointed back onto the School Board last fall and looks forward to continuing to serve our community on the School Board.

Tim Berrios has been a dedicated and contributing member of the Parsippany Board of Education since 2014. His priorities have been to support student educational programs and extracurricular activities, support teachers, and yet remain aware of the cost to taxpayers. Some of his fondest memories include volunteering with other parents as part of the PHS Marching Band Field Crew. He takes pride in celebrating the achievements of the Parsippany students through all of their activities. He has attended numerous football games, concerts, musicals, and various other school events.

Michael dePierro

Parsippany

