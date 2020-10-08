Parsippany Applebee’s Offer Guests Scary Good October Specials: Kids Eat Free

Kids 12 and Under in Costume Eat Free Thursday, October 31; Spooky Sips Drink Specials for Adults 21 and Over

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Applebee’s is bewitching guests young and old with kids eat free Halloween special for costumed children on Saturday, October 31 as well as Spooky Sips cocktails for adults all month long*.

Families who dine-in at Applebee’s, 1057 Route 46, in costume on Halloween will receive up to two free kids’ meals with each adult entrée purchase. Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of entrées from the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, including cheesy quesadillas and crunchy chicken tenders. Children can also select either milk, chocolate milk, lemonade, orange juice, apple juice, or soda to drink.

For adults who want to get in on the Halloween spirit, everyone’s favorite, scary, holiday cocktails are back for a limited time. Now through Halloween, Applebee’s is serving up Spooky Sips in a signature Mucho glass for only $5.00**

Cure cravings with the Tipsy Zombie – an eye-popping, tropical blue cocktail – made with Bacardi Superior, a float of Midori, and topped with a gummy brain. Or guests can sink their teeth into the Dracula’s Juice – part margarita and part daiquiri, this cocktail is a shapeshifter just like Dracula! This frozen libation is made with Patrón Tequila, Bacardi Superior, wildberry, and margarita mix. Plus, Spooky Sips are available for To Go at participating locations.

The Halloween specials are also available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises including Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Ocean, Paramus, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union and Wall.

*This Kids Eat Free special will be available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises on Saturday, October 31 only.

*This promotion consists of two free kids’ meals with the purchase of one adult entrée.

*Valid through dine-in only.

**Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Spooky Sips are available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary.

