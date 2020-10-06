Updated Quarantine Advisory Issued for Individuals Traveling to New Jersey

MORRIS COUNTY – Governor Phil Murphy advised individuals traveling to New Jersey from states or territories with significant community spread of COVID-19 to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state or territory. The updated advisory includes the addition of New Mexico, bringing the total to 35 states and territories. The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

As of Tuesday, October 6, there are currently 35 states and territories that meet the criteria stated above: Alabama; Alaska; Arkansas; Colorado; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; New Mexico; Nevada; Oklahoma; Puerto Rico; Rhode Island; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Wisconsin; West Virginia; and Wyoming.

“We know that COVID-19 is a virus of opportunity, and if we let our guard down and grow complacent, we open a window of opportunity for future outbreaks,” said Governor Murphy. “It remains critically important for anyone arriving in New Jersey from these 35 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”



Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodgings. Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.