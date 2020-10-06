Prosecutor Announces the Hiring of New Detectives and Assistant Prosecutors

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, First Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Zelante, and Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker announce the hiring of Detective Matthew G. Belcastro, Assistant Prosecutor Alexander Bennett, Assistant Prosecutor Jessica L. Marshall, and Detective Raquelin Perea.

On Monday, October 5, Prosecutor Knapp, Acting Chief Kimker, Honorable Stephen J. Taylor, P.J.Cr., and Honorable Philip J. Maenza, J.S.C. administered the oaths of office to the new Assistant Prosecutors for whom they had served as law clerks. Prosecutor Knapp administered the oaths of office to the two detectives.

Detective Belcastro will be assigned to the General Investigations Unit within the Courts & Administration Division. He was previously a Patrol Officer for the Chatham Borough Police Department. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Kutztown University and a Master of Administrative Science from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Detective Belcastro has earned several professional law enforcement certifications and awards. He also holds administrative positions in volunteer organizations. AP Bennett will be assigned to the Megan’s Law Unit. He graduated from Seton Hall University School of Law and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He worked as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Philip J. Maenza, J.S.C., Morris/Sussex Vicinage, and as a Student Attorney for the Criminal Justice Clinic at Seton Hall University School of Law, Center for Social Justice. He also interned for the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. AP Marshall will be assigned to the Appellate Unit. She graduated from Seton Hall University School of Law, received her Bachelor’s Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and her Associate’s Degree from the County College of Morris. Prior to serving as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Stephen J. Taylor, P.J.Cr., Superior Court, Criminal Division, Morris/Sussex Vicinage, she worked as a Student Attorney for the Criminal Justice Clinic at Seton Hall University School of Law and a Legal Intern for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Detective Perea will be assigned to the General Investigations Unit within the Courts & Administration Division. She began her law enforcement career as a Community Service Officer at Rutgers Department of Public Safety and has also served as a Senior Security Officer and Dispatcher at New Jersey Institute of Technology, Police Officer for the Newark Police Department, and as a Sheriff’s Officer for the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

She has completed credits towards a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice at Rutgers University and is a member of several professional law enforcement associations. Prosecutor Knapp welcomed them to the department. Prosecutor Knapp said, “Each of these individuals brings a depth of experience to the MCPO and should be great additions to our staff. We are fortunate to have such talented attorneys and law enforcement professionals join our ranks. They are outstanding additions.”

