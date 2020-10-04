Letter to the Editor: Vote for BOE candidate, John Titus

Dear Editor:

I am deeply encouraged by the nomination of BOE candidate, John Titus. I have known John professionally and personally over the last 18 years and do not believe there is a better candidate for the role.

John is dedicated to serving the public as not only an elementary school but a youth volleyball coach and advisor as well. The most recent example I can provide would be with COVID. With a halt to all face to face learning, John was tasked with remote learning for his classroom and he pivoted with ease. Instead of just providing a syllabus to his students, he conducted full lesson plans and was online for additional hours in case they needed additional help. For volleyball, he proactively created a virtual learning series featuring top professionals from across the country. The series discussed various mental health topics, game strategy, skill development, and coaching tactics.

John also has a very big heart and is constantly thinking of others’ health and safety. As his assistant coach at Caldwell University, John always ensured his players were placed in the right situations and as well as helped them create better environments around them.

If selected, I confidently know John will not only excel at his role on the Board of Education but he will be someone who the town members can confidently know their children’s education is in the right hands.

Please join me in voting for John Titus and the rest of his slate for BOE; Aisha Mahmood and Nilesh Bagdai. 456 on your ballot!

Erin Leban

Parsippany

