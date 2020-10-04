Letter to the Editor: Vote for Tim Berrios for Parsippany Board of Ed

Dear Editor:

Hello Parsippany citizens! Hopefully, by now you’ve received your mail-in ballot. You will see that my father, Tim Berrios is running for re-election for the Parsippany Troy Hills Board of Education (he is #3).

Back in 2013, I was PHS’s BOE student rep. My dad came with me to every meeting for two years. His experience attending these meetings motivated him to become an agent of change run for the BOE in November 2014. He has held this position for six years.

Since being on the board, my father has advocated for taxpayers, teachers, and -most importantly- the students. He has attended a variety of events throughout the years hosted by all schools. You have probably seen him at PHS and PHHS football games, NHS inductions, concerts, elementary school presentations, plays, and graduations. My father beams with pride at these events. He loves seeing Parsippany students doing what they love.

In the current environment, my father continuously tries to problem solve. Teaching in the middle of a pandemic is something that must be taken seriously. My father continues to ask questions, and strive for answers. He hears the feedback from PTHSD staff, Parsippany families, and the educators in his own family. When the district put out their return plan, my father was the first person to suggest holding in-person BOE meetings, since students and teachers would be reporting in buildings.

Do I have a bias? Yes, we share the same last name. I hold that name with pride. My father has the district’s best interests and heart and truly cares about making a difference. He does not use this as an opportunity for political gain. He’s just a person who cares. If you’d like to hear more about his values or what his thoughts are, please feel free to reach out to me so I can put you in touch with him! No matter what, VOTE!

Best,

Kristina Berrios