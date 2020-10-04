Letter to the Editor: Vote for Tim Berrios for Parsippany Board of Ed

Dear Editor:
Hello Parsippany citizens! Hopefully, by now you’ve received your mail-in ballot. You will see that my father, Tim Berrios is running for re-election for the Parsippany Troy Hills Board of Education (he is #3).
Since being on the board, my father has advocated for taxpayers, teachers, and -most importantly- the students. He has attended a variety of events throughout the years hosted by all schools. You have probably seen him at PHS and PHHS football games, NHS inductions, concerts, elementary school presentations, plays, and graduations. My father beams with pride at these events. He loves seeing Parsippany students doing what they love.
In the current environment, my father continuously tries to problem solve. Teaching in the middle of a pandemic is something that must be taken seriously. My father continues to ask questions, and strive for answers. He hears the feedback from PTHSD staff, Parsippany families, and the educators in his own family. When the district put out their return plan, my father was the first person to suggest holding in-person BOE meetings, since students and teachers would be reporting in buildings.