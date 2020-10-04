Broadway Actress, Grace Field, joins Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany presented Grace Field with a plaque displaying a microphone in appreciation of her support to Kiwanis. In addition to providing the entertainment at this year’s New Jersey Kiwanis District Virtual Convention, she has donated her time to fundraisers at Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Grace is the newest member of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, joining at their annual installation dinner where she performed for the attendees.

Grace has been featured on NBC’s the Today Show performing with Hugh Jackman and has been in multiple musical theatre productions across the globe. Ms. Field has sung at theatres including Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre, Broadway’s New Victory Theatre, the Barclay Center, The Public Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Off Broadway’s New World Stages. Grace has also had the privilege to work with Broadway’s Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz, Rebecca Luker, Seth Rudetsky, Anthony Rapp, and others. Ms. Field has also sung with Multi Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, Cynthia Elviro, Shoshana Bean, and Hollywood walk of fame’s Billy Porter. Field made her New York Public Theatre debut in Alan Menken’s adaptation of Disney’s HERCULES. She most recently performed on Broadway in “Disney on Broadway 25th Anniversary Special” with Whoopi Goldberg at the New Amsterdam Theatre! She is a proud member of the Grammy award-nominated and now Tony Award-Winning group Broadway Inspirational Voices in New York City. Field also is a soloist at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Not only does Grace perform professionally on the stage, but also is a professional pianist, artist, and model.

Field has a huge heart for charity and helping the world through the arts, and has founded Dare to Dream Art Charity which encourages people to donate to local or global charities through the gift of art.

Welcome to the Kiwanis Family Grace!

