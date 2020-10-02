Two Car Motor Vehicle Accident Sends Four to Hospital

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, September 23, at 10:49 a.m., Ms Mamie Friday, 58, Morristown, was travelling on Route 46 west and attempted to make a left turn onto South Beverwyck Road and failed to stop at the red left turn signal and crossed the path of a vehicle driven by Aakash Jethva, 29, Parsippany, which was travelling east on Route 46 and had a green traffic light.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Damon Farms determined Ms Friday failed to observe a red traffic signal and failed to yield to Ms. Jethva which caused the collision.

Ms. Friday’s passenger, a 5-year-old Morristown resident and Ms. Jethva’s passenger a 52-year-old Parsippany resident was transported to Morristown Medical Center along with both drivers. Due to HIPPA laws, Parsippany Focus is not provided with the conditions of the patients.

Ms. Friday’s vehicle, a 2014 Nissan Murano was towed from the scene by Ajaco Towing. Ms. Jethva’s 2016 Honda Accord was also towed from the scene by Ajaco Towing.

The New Jersey Police Crash Investigation Report did not indicate any charges to either operator.

