17-Year Old Parsippany High School Student Selling Flagpole Setups

Living in such a chaotic time with facing COVID-19, protests, and political challenges, it is more important than ever to join together as a neighborhood, signifying how we are all in this together

PARSIPPANY — 17-year old Parsippany resident, Clayton J. Bernauer, with the assistance of Parsippany High School classmates and teammates from Lakeland Hills YMCA are teaming up selling flags, complete with a pole and installation for $75.00. All profits will be donated to the Interfaith Food Pantry. In addition to donations, perishable food items are appreciated.

Living in such a chaotic time with facing COVID-19, protests, and political challenges, it is more important than ever to join together as a neighborhood, signifying how we are all in this together.

The flagpole setup will be purchased and installed for $75. The set-up can be mounted to the house, a tree, or a pole in the yard.

If interested in supporting this service project, contact Clayton J. Bernauer at (201) 919-1928 or email cjbernauer21@gmail.com.

Comments

Comments