Mayor Michael Soriano Delivers 100th Video Update in Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Michael Soriano delivered the Township’s 100th Video Update today, a milestone in supplying residents with video outreach that has spanned nearly six months. The Township began the updates as an effort to keep the public informed during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering a localized explanation of state mandates, as well as information and recommendations on how to stop the spread of the virus in the community.

The Township broadcast the Mayor’s first video update on April 3, after Mayor Soriano declared a State of Emergency and Public Health crisis for the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills. Topics have focused mainly on COVID-19-related issues, including:

– COVID-19 symptom information and testing locations.

– Social distancing, hand-washing, and disinfecting methods.

– COVID-19 case and death statistics for the Township.

– Proper ways to select, use, and discard face coverings.

– Information for re-opening restaurants and businesses in town.

– Information on donating PPE and non-perishable food.

– Continuation of municipal services.

– Information on contact tracing.

– Unemployment and small business assistance.

– Food distribution events.

With the initial uncertainty of the scope, scale, and inherent dangers from the COVID-19 outbreak, the nearly daily updates became an important channel for relaying information quickly to Township residents. The videos have been watched by thousands as a way to keep residents informed during uncertain times.

“Those videos help us feel a little more connected in a time when we’re feeling so disconnected,” said Marc Julius, a Parsippany resident who has watched every daily update since they began in April. “[Mayor Soriano] keeps us informed. It’s like knowing somebody cares for you and is taking care of the town. I can see it; he wears a mask when he’s supposed to, he’s always at one food bank or another taking care of those who can’t help themselves.”

The 100th Video update (which is available to view today on social media and the Township’s website) discusses the importance of getting a flu shot to reduce the strain on an already over-burdened healthcare system, in addition to reducing the risk from the seasonal disease that can be deadly on its own.

“Getting a flu vaccine this fall is more important than ever,” says Mayor Soriano in the video. “Our healthcare system could be overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19. As with COVID, protecting yourself against the flu will also protect people around you.”

Every video update is available to watch on the Township website at www.parsippany.net/updates, and can also be seen on the Township’s YouTube, Facebook channels and posted on Parsippany Focus.

