Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce Endorses Rosemary Becchi For Congress

PARSIPPANY — Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce (District 26) endorsed Rosemary Becchi for the 11th District Congressional seat, issuing a statement that said there is “no one better suited for the job in these troubled times.

“Our economy and job market are being destroyed by the pandemic, but instead of working on meaningful solutions to get our nation on its feet again, the hyper-partisan politicians in Congress are focusing only on appeasing the radicals destroying our cities and saving their own political skins. It’s time to get serious people in Washington. It’s time to elect Rosemary Becchi.

“I’ve been working with Rosemary since she launched Jersey First to take on the mounting taxes and government regulations making New Jersey unaffordable for hardworking families. This is the woman responsible for creating tax-free college funds that help American families afford the crushing cost of higher education. Rosemary has the intellect, savvy, and no-nonsense approach to problem-solving that is completely lacking in government these days.

“We cannot afford to keep sending people to Congress who only pay lip-service to the needs of New Jersey families, but just follow the partisan marching orders of their rabid political leaders, like Nancy Pelosi, when it comes to taking action in Washington.

“While we lose out on education funding in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, we are being targeted for increased annual taxes. While our tax dollars are funneled to urban corners of the state, our suburban neighborhoods are ignored when it comes to aiding and even punished for being fiscally responsible.

“We need a Congressional representative who knows what she is doing, who knows how to work across partisan lines to get things done and who fully understands the daily challenges faced by working families in New Jersey.

“We need to send Rosemary Becchi to Congress. There is no one better suited for the job in these troubled times.”

