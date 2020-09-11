Join Morris County to Remember 9/11

MORRIS COUNTY — Please join Morris County – in person (please follow CDC guidelines) or via live stream – for a remembrance ceremony as we honor those lost on 9/11 at the memorial on West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany, on Sunday, September 13, 6:00 p.m.

This year’s guest speaker is Greg Manning, a Hanover Township native. He is a 33-year veteran of Emergency Services and a 20-year member of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY). Mr. Manning was assigned to Engine 69/Ladder 28/Battalion 16 on 9/11. He worked at Ground Zero for several months following the attack, which took the lives of 343 fellow firefighters.

