PARSIPPANY — Mayor Soriano swore in three Special Law Enforcement Class 3 Officers. Two of which – Richard Howell and John Palardy – are sworn in each year as directed by statue, while Parsippany resident Fred Arnold joined the group as the Township’s newest Class 3 Officer.

“SLEO 3s have a wide-ranging role,” said Police Chief Andrew Miller, in attendance for today’s swearing-in ceremony. “They’re in mentorship roles in addition to safety and security. They interact with principals, superintendents, teachers, and they offer functional education to the schools as well.”

SLEO3s supplement Parsippany’s School Resource Officers, rotating through the Township’s ten elementary schools.

The Township also swore in its newest Public Safety Telecommunicator, Steven Monteforte, joining the Emergency Response Communication Center at the Parsippany Police Department.

“Were thrilled to welcome Steven to the Township,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “We’re sure with his extensive background that he’ll do a great job as we move into the next chapter of our emergency response capabilities.”

