Emma Swan Selected as Hamilton College Writing Center Tutor

PARSIPPANY — Emma Swan has been chosen to serve as a Nesbitt-Johnston Writing Center tutor at Hamilton College for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Writing Center was established in 1987 to help all Hamilton students strengthen their writing abilities.

Writing Center tutors are trained to review such aspects of student work as clarifying ideas, developing a thesis, organizing stages of an argument, and strengthening specific language.

Nominated by faculty members, those chosen as tutors must demonstrate strong writing skills and relate well to their peers. They are considered to be among the best students at Hamilton. In a typical year, Writing Center tutors conduct 3,000 conferences.

Swan, a sophomore, is a graduate of Parsippany High School.

Originally founded in 1793 as the Hamilton-Oneida Academy, Hamilton College offers an open curriculum that gives students the freedom to shape their own liberal arts education within a research- and writing-intensive framework. Hamilton enrolls 1,850 students from 49 states and 49 countries. Additional information about the college can be found at www.hamilton.edu.

