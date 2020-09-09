Parsippany Community Update September 8, 2020

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
59

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany has seen an uptick in new cases even before Labor Day Weekend. It’s important to remember the safety precautions that have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 for our Township over the past many weeks:
😷 Wear A Mask
🚿 Wash Your Hands
💧 Disinfect Surfaces
‍👩‍🚀 Practice Social Distancing

