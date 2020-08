PARSIPPANY — Trump rally will be held at the intersection of Baldwin Road and Route 46, on Saturday, September 12 at 11:00 a.m.

Bring your Trump and American flags, hats, and signs. Be sure to bring your mask to show to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Bring your family and friends for a fun day as we STUMP FOR TRUMP. North Jersey lets do this and show Murphy how RED this blue state is.

Comments

Comments