Meet Mac… Mac and Cheese to be exact

PARSIPPANY — This 2-year-old American Bulldog/Pit mix is an absolute love and will be your favorite dog ever! We are so excited that Mac has successfully completed extensive, professional training and is ready for his forever home!

Mac loves to cuddle, give kisses, and go for walks. He’s a total mush just like his name! He does have a prey drive and his owner will need to be aware while walking him.

Mac is good with other large dogs but would do best in a home without any other pets or children. He is potty-trained and walks well in a harness. He also knows “sit” and “come!” Mac is very eager to please.

Mac is also happy to help you finish your meals and loves snacks. What can we say, his name is on point! Mac’s ideal home is one that doesn’t have frequent visitors or parties–he wants you all to himself–but also one that loves to go for long walks who plays lots of fetches!

If you’re looking for a big snuggle bug to add to your home, apply to adopt Mac today!

