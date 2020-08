PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will be conducting an online auction of surplus equipment and vehicles beginning Monday, August 31, and ending Monday, September 14 by clicking here.

Those who are interested in bidding must register an account with Municibid first. All items are being sold in ‘as-in’ condition without any implied warranties or guarantees, the Township does not accept returns on auctioned items/vehicles.

Comments

