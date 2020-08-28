Murphy Extends Public Health Emergency in New Jersey

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 180. The Order extends the Public Health Emergency that was declared on March 9, 2020, through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended on April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, and August 1. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

“In New Jersey, we have made significant progress in the fight against COVID-19, but this fight is still not over,” said Governor Murphy. “Extending the public health emergency will provide us access to all available resources to continue saving lives and mitigating the spread of this virus.”

Executive Order No. 180 extends all Executive Orders issued under the Governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any Executive Branch departments and agencies in response to the Public Health Emergency presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the full text of Executive Order No. 180, click here.

