Morris Prosecutor: Santander Bank ATMs Theft Investigation

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker have announced that the Prosecutor’s Office has joined the investigation into a series of thefts from Santander Bank ATMs located within Morris County.

The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating in conjunction with several other agencies, including the FBI, State Police, Morris County Sheriff’s Office and Park Police Department, and municipal police departments in Parsippany, Boonton, East Hanover, Long Hill, Rockaway Borough, Denville, Montville, Randolph, and Wharton.

At this time, there is no reason to believe customer accounts were compromised and that only the financial institution was victimized.

Numerous defendants have been charged in Morris County in connection to this investigation, which is ongoing.

Inquiries should be directed to Public Information Officer Meghan Knab at mknab@co.morris.nj.us or by phone at (973) 829-8159.

