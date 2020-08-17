Safety, Assurance and Enrichment Found in the Y’s After School Program

MOUNTAIN LAKES — While the new school year may look different than before, one thing remains the same: the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA’s afterschool program continues to be a place where children can remain active, learning and engaged during their time out of school – a critical time for all school-age children, especially as they continue to adjust to the many changes related to COVID-19. Each year, the Y works to provide engaging activities in a caring and safe environment after school, and this year will be no different.

“The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA has served the local community for more than 45 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful as COVID-19,” said Rosemary Linder Day, Director of Marketing. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children have a safe and enriching environment for learning, both in and out of school. We are pleased to be able to provide this space to the children in our community, allowing their invaluable social, emotional, physical, and academic growth to continue long after the school day ends.

The Y’s afterschool program provides care for hundreds of children during the school year. Through a balanced approach to youth development, the program offers activities, mentorship, and academic support, nurturing the potential of all participants throughout the school year. Financial assistance is available to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y. As many school districts are planning to use a rotating on-site/virtual schedule, the Y is also modifying its afterschool schedule to better support families when their children are learning virtually. Participants in the afterschool program will be able to come to the Y on-site when not in school. Parents should call Shannon Bujoreanu at (973) 507-7037 for more information, or email

Shannonb@Lhymca.com.

In order to help keep kids and staff healthy and safe throughout the school year, the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, following CDC, state and local requirements and guidelines, has adopted several changes to its day-to-day operations, including:

• Mask requirements for staff and children

• Daily health screenings for children and staff

• Reduced capacity in group activities

• Participants will be grouped into “neighborhoods”

All information on the Y’s children’s programs is online by clicking here.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow, and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives, and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Click here for more information.

Comments

Comments