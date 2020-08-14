Parsippany Celebrates Indian Independence Day

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will honor the 74th Indian Independence with a virtual video celebration, featuring speeches from the civic and religious community, along with many public figures from throughout New Jersey,on Saturday, August 15 at 10:00 a.m.

To mark the beginning of the 74th year of the world’s largest democracy gaining its independence, we will also be raising the Indian flag at Town Hall for all Parsippany residents to see.

This day reminds us that democracy and independence are alive with so many who manifest them, and who seek to spread the message of freedom to the oppressed, vulnerable, and restricted around the world.

A link for the video celebration will be provided here on the day of the celebration, which will be premiered by Video-On-The-Go, on the Township website, and featured on Public Access Channel 21.

