Great K-9 case resolved by Sheriff’s Office and Boonton Township

BOONTON TOWNSHIP — Morris County Sheriff’s Office Detective Marc Adamsky and his K-9 partner Tim succeeded in getting a suspect to surrender inside a vacant home in Boonton Township after searching for her for nearly six hours with the assistance of Township police.

“I commend Detective Adamsky and his partner Tim for their professional and tenacious search that ended in the best way possible – with the suspect’s surrender after commands from the Detective who did not have to release K-9 Tim,” Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Section is a shared service that provides all 39 Morris County municipalities with expert teams that find missing people of all ages, suspects, narcotics, explosives, and indications of arson.

“Our Officers work tirelessly each and every day to help ensure the safety of all of our residents here in Boonton Township. We are extremely fortunate to have such a great working relationship with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s office is truly a first-class organization, and their assistance on July 21 helped ensure a positive and safe resolution to an otherwise very dangerous situation.” Boonton Township Police Chief Michael Danyo said.

Detective Adamsky and K-9 Tim, a three-year-old Dutch Shepherd, responded to a call for assistance from Boonton Township Police on July 21 at 3:49 a.m. and was at the scene by 4:30 a.m. Morris County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Section Detectives Mike Carbone and David Marshall, with their respective K-9 partners Loco and Ollie, also responded to assist with the search. A vehicle pursuit that began in a neighboring municipality had extended into Boonton Township and momentarily ended when the driver of a Jeep carrying three passengers crashed at the intersection of North Main Street and Powerville Road around 3:45 a.m.

A female fled from the Jeep after the non-fatal crash and immediately became the focus of the search to which Detective Adamsky and K-9 Tim were called. Meanwhile, the Jeep that had crashed left the scene, and its three occupants were quickly apprehended in Denville Township. Boonton Township Sgt. Thomas Cacciabeve said the search for the woman – later identified as Sheironda Geffrard, 20, of Orange, ended peacefully through a combination of Detective Adamsky and Tim’s doggedness and witness reports. The Morris County Office of Emergency Management also released a drone to assist in the search. The K-9 team of Detective Adamsky and Tim searched for the woman from the scene of the crash onto North Main Street and Powerville Road, with the assistance of Detectives Carbone and Marshall.

Detective Adamsky and Tim remained in the township while police developed leads and ultimately found the woman at 10:34 a.m. inside a vacant house on North Main Street, about a half-mile from the crash site. Detective Adamsky gave the woman verbal commands to surrender over his vehicle public address system and warned that K-9 Tim would be released if she did not comply. The suspect obeyed the caution and emerged from the house onto a rear porch where she was arrested. She currently is charged with burglary.

Earlier in July, on July 12, Detective Adamsky and K-9 Tim and Morris County Sheriff’s Office Detective Corporal Michael McMahon, with K-9 Kai, were successful in having a suspect surrender during announcements in Chatham Township. The suspect was involved in a motor vehicle pursuit while allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. He surrendered without incident after warnings were delivered over a Sheriff’s Office vehicle’s PA system.

K-9 Tim is certified in both narcotics detection and patrol, which encompasses obedience, tracking, evidence recovery, and criminal apprehension. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite the accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless, or until, they are proven guilty in court.

