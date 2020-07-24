Morris County Opens Notary Services By Appointment

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq. said. “It’s time to open Notary Services, albeit on a smaller scale, due to COVID-19 by incorporating safe practices to help those who need our services.”

Presently, the State of New Jersey is looking to extend a Notary’s “90 Day” due date, which is the last day a Notary has to be sworn-in before their commission expires. “Until then, our office does not want anyone to lapse. By offering staggered appointments, limiting the number of people entering the office, establishing a service area in the outer conference room, offering hand sanitizers, and a glass divider between the clerks wearing personal protective gear and the client, we will help eliminate the spread of the virus and provide necessary services to preserve those Notaries whose commissions are lapsing,” said Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq.

Be advised that masks must be worn and clients will be subject to a Thermal Temperature Scan upon entering the building.

Anyone with a valid Notary Public Commission may contact our office to schedule an appointment; however, we will be processing those Notaries that will be lapsing first. All others will be given an appointment that coincides with their 90 days due date.

Please have your commission number/ID available so the Clerk can verify the commission date along with the 90-Day Due Date.

Please bring the following to your appointment: 1) Notary Public Commission, 2) a valid form of ID, 3) the required fee of $15.00 (Business Check, Cashier’s Check or Money Order only, NO CASH ACCEPTED), made payable to Morris County Clerk, 4) and a pen.

To schedule an appointment, call (973) 285-6122.

