Parsippany Teenager and Two Juveniles Arrested for CDS in Hanover

PARSIPPANY — Hanover Township Patrol Officer Rich Camasta arrested Mr. Suraj Garah, 19, Parsippany, for possession of CDS on Wednesday, July 15.

Officer Camasta stopped Mr. Garah for a motor vehicle violation and located CDS inside the vehicle. Mr. Garah and two juvenile passengers were all arrested.

They were all charged with possession of CDS, hashish, and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Garah was also issued motor vehicle summonses for speeding and CDS in a motor vehicle.

All parties were released pending court dates.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments

Comments