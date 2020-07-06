What is Sweet and Heavenly That Makes Everything Better? Sundae!

PARSIPPANY — Like the classic dessert, this two-year-old Pit Bull mix is as sweet as can be!

Sundae is a gentle soul who aims to please. She is the ideal family companion due to her loving nature! She would be great in a home with kids of any age and she is also dog-friendly.

Nothing makes Sundae happier than being in your company, specifically cuddled up in your arms. She is a true love bug that will cover your face in kisses and make sure your lap is always warm!

She loves receiving any affection you have to offer and will return the favor in double! She is easy-going and up for anything as long as you are there with her.

Sundae is working on her house training and leash training in her foster home. She does great with other dogs! She would thrive in a forever home with another canine companion. She will play all day with them and they can teach her the ropes. She cannot live with cats.

Sundae will certainly add some sweetness to your life.

If you are interested in adopting Sundae, please fill out an application by clicking here.

