Lawn Watering Restrictions In Effect Through September 30

PARSIPPANY — Please be advised that the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has a permanent lawn watering ordinance in place which restricts lawn watering from June 1st thru September 30. The limits on lawn watering are listed below.

Residential Lawn Watering

Properties having an EVEN number street address are only permitted to water on EVEN number days from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Residential properties having an ODD number street address are only permitted to water on ODD number days from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

No watering is permitted on Fridays or on the 31st day of the month.

Non-Residential Lawn Watering

Watering is permitted only on Mondays and Thursdays, from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

No watering is permitted on the 31st day of the month.

If you have any questions you can call the Parsippany Water Department at (973) 263-7099.

Comments

Comments