Lawn Watering Restrictions In Effect Through September 30

PARSIPPANY — Please be advised that the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has a permanent lawn watering ordinance in place which restricts lawn watering from June 1st thru September 30. The limits on lawn watering are listed below.
Residential Lawn Watering
- Properties having an EVEN number street address are only permitted to water on EVEN number days from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Residential properties having an ODD number street address are only permitted to water on ODD number days from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- No watering is permitted on Fridays or on the 31st day of the month.
Non-Residential Lawn Watering
- Watering is permitted only on Mondays and Thursdays, from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- No watering is permitted on the 31st day of the month.
If you have any questions you can call the Parsippany Water Department at (973) 263-7099.