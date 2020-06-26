Lawn Watering Restrictions In Effect Through September 30

PARSIPPANY — Please be advised that the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has a permanent lawn watering ordinance in place which restricts lawn watering from June 1st thru September 30. The limits on lawn watering are listed below.

Residential Lawn Watering

  • Properties having an EVEN number street address are only permitted to water on EVEN number days from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Residential properties having an ODD number street address are only permitted to water on ODD number days from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • No watering is permitted on Fridays or on the 31st day of the month.

Non-Residential Lawn Watering

  • Watering is permitted only on Mondays and Thursdays, from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • No watering is permitted on the 31st day of the month.

If you have any questions you can call the Parsippany Water Department at (973) 263-7099.

