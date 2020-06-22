Indoor Dining to Return on July 2; 25% of Capacity

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy announced increased indoor and outdoor gathering capacity limits as COVID-19 cases in New Jersey continue to decline.

Effective immediately, indoor gatherings are now limited to 25% capacity of the rooms in which they will take place, with a maximum of 100 persons.

Outdoor gatherings are now limited to 250 persons, and outdoor religious services and political activities will continue to have no numerical limits.

Indoor dining will return to New Jersey on July 2, Governor Phil Murphy.

Restaurants will be able to serve patrons indoors, provided they only use 25 percent of their usual indoor seating capacity.

“While we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commonsense public health measures that New Jerseyans have been complying with are now allowing for us to expand capacity limits,” said Governor Murphy. “We will continue to evaluate and make reopening decisions based on data, science, and facts. I thank the people of our great state for the collective effort that has enabled us to take steps like these.”

Before this Order, indoor gatherings were limited to 25% capacity, but with a maximum of 50 persons, and outdoor gatherings were limited to 100 persons, with the exception of outdoor religious services and political activities.

Furthermore, this Order clarifies that for the purposes of outdoor dining, “outdoor areas” are to be defined as open-air spaces without a fixed roof, besides a temporary or seasonal awning or cover.

To read Executive Order No. 156, click here.

Comments

Comments