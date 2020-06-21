Parsippany College Connect Presents: College Q&A Zoom Edition

PARSIPPANY — “Parsippany College Connect will be hosting its first College Q&A video discussion via Zoom on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m.

This event is open to all Parsippany high schoolers. Participants will be able to ask questions and connect with Parsippany college student panelists, who will discuss their personal experiences.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about what life’s like after graduating from Parsippany Hills or Parsippany High in a welcoming and friendly environment. If you are interested in attending, you can sign up by clicking here.

Parsippany College Connect is an online community for Parsippany-Troy Hills School District students to learn from and connect with past PTHSD students currently in college, featuring an alumni directory, blog, and college FAQs.

Parsippany College Connect was launched by Parsippany Hills High School ‘17 alumni Czar Alexei Sepe, Alisha Gangadharan, Lucas Folan, and Nicky Parekh. (click here)

They hope that Parsippany College Connect provides an online platform to build community in our town during a time when they may feel the most disconnected. This grassroots effort created for Parsippany students by Parsippany students provides a way that PTHSD alumni can lend a helping hand to a graduating Class of 2020 who deserve to feel comfortable and supported as they enter the next chapter of their lives. For them, this is their small way of giving back to the community that has constantly supported them.

Comments

Comments