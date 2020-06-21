Morris County COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Center To Close

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County will close its COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at County College of Morris at the end of next week, with the last scheduled day of free testing set for Friday, June 26, announced county officials.

When testing began, there was a 43 percent positive rate among residents with symptoms and prescriptions who were tested at the county center, said, officials. Those positive numbers have now dropped dramatically, with positive results for the past few weeks at less than 1 percent of those tested, they said.

“The skills and organizational powers of the partners in this effort made the creation of the testing site a successful response to help residents who were affected by the devastating virus. Its ultimate success hinged on all the partners communicating seamlessly, rapidly resolving any issues, and caring about the physical and emotional toll on clients who used the site,” said Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon.

The drop in positive numbers as well as the numerous urgent care facilities and pharmacies across the count that now offer nasal swab and saliva tests, allows the current CCM site to close. The site opened on March 30 to help deal with the large numbers of people needed to get COVID-19 tests. While open, the CCM site provided nasal swab tests to more than 7,000 people.

“We are indebted to all of the agencies and volunteers that came together to operate this testing center during the height of the COVID- 19 crisis in our county”, said Morris County Freeholder Director Deborah Smith.

