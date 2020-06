Unfortunately due to COVID-19 they are closing their doors

PARSIPPANY — Frank and Sons Pizzeria, 355 Parsippany Road, has decided to close their doors for the very last time after 49 years.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, they had to make the decision to close their doors.

“Without every one of you, the last 49 years would not have been possible. The Frank and Son family will miss you all. Stay healthy and safe. Love, The Frank and Son family,” said the family.

