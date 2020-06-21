Edilson Trejo Arrested in Connection with Stabbing on Parsippany Road

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller announce the arrest of Edilson D. Trejo, 21, Parsippany.

On Saturday, June 20, law enforcement received information at approximately 5:50 a.m. regarding a homicide at a residence on 299 Parsippany Road, Parsippany.

The investigation confirmed that a deceased, 35-year-old male’s body was located inside the residence.

The deceased male appeared to have multiple stab wounds to the neck and/or torso.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The identity of the deceased individual will not be released at this time.

Further investigation revealed that Edilson D. Trejo, a resident of the apartment, had been engaged in a verbal altercation at the residence with the victim.

During this altercation, it is alleged that Trejo used a knife to stab the victim multiple times in the neck and/or torso.

After the incident, it is alleged that Trejo took a shower, changed his clothes, and fled the apartment.

He was apprehended by Parsippany-Troy Hills Police shortly after the initial report to law enforcement.

It is further alleged that there were two children under the age of ten in the residence at the time of the incident.

Trejo has been charged by complaint-warrant with second-degree Manslaughter, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, third-degree Hindering Own Apprehension, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children.

Trejo is lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance in court.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200, or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

