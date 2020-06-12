Supreme Court Approves Post-Pandemic Plan

TRENTON — Chief Justice Stuart Rabner and the Supreme Court have approved a plan for the gradual resumption of certain in-person court events, as recommended by the New Jersey Courts Post-Pandemic Planning committees.

The plan outlines the precautions being implemented before court buildings are opened for any in-person proceedings in any court.

While criminal jury trials will remain suspended, the following criminal matters may, consistent with Supreme Court guidance, be handled in person:

• Completion of suspended jury trials with the consent of all attorneys and parties and approval of the Chief Justice

• Sentencings

• Guilty pleas

• Final Extreme Risk Protective Order (ERPO) hearings where there is no consent to proceed remotely

• Violation of monitoring

• Violation of probation for defendants in custody

The precautions also include requirements for the public and judiciary employees to wear masks in non-private areas and to maintain social distancing. Members of the public should not come to court unless they have been notified that a matter has been scheduled.

