Parsippany-Troy Hills Education Association Donates $38,000 to Parsippany Organizations

PARSIPPANY — The members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Education Association as part of the community efforts to provide help, and hope, to the people who support the students that they serve have made donations to local organizations.

Due to the many unexpected changes brought upon by COVID-19 they believed it was important to support first responders and individuals most in need. It is with great pride that the members of the PTHEA present the following donations to some of our town’s most critical services:

$8,000 donation to Table of Hope in Morristown (a food bank that supplies the Parsippany Food Pantry)

$10,000 donation to the Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad (The Squad plans to purchase UV lights for disinfection of their rigs and PPE for the squad members)

$10,000 donation to the Parsippany Ambulance Squad (The Squad plans to purchase UV lights for disinfection of their rigs and PPE for the squad members)

$10,000 donation to the Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Squad

The members of PTHEA express their deepest sympathy to all of the individuals and families who have been negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This donation is a testament to how amazing our teachers are, it shows that even though they cannot physically be with our kids they are still committed to doing what they can for our community. We are using this money to purchase a UV light to use to disinfect the ambulances and UV lights for the air systems in the ambulances to purify the air coming out of the vents in the back of the ambulances,” said Jennifer Sikora, Chief, Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

Marti Ellicott, Chief of Rockaway Neck First Aid Squad said “We are eternally grateful to the teachers union for giving us the ability to purchase the UV lighting system for the ambulances in order to protect our crews, the residents, and the visitors to the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.”

“On behalf of the Rescue Squad, we are very grateful for the Parsippany Teachers to think of us during these unprecedented times. The very generous donation will go along way to enhance our training, equipment, and buildings. Special thanks to Mayor Michael Soriano’s administration for setting this opportunity up,” said Louis Yuliano, Chief Parsippany Rescue and Recovery.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Education Association would like to thank Mayor Soriano for his assistance and for the opportunity to be a part of the Parsippany Relief efforts.

Comments

Comments