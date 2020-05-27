Letter to the Editor: Response to Chip Robinson

Dear Editor:

I write in response to my Democratic counterpart Chip Robinson’s knock on Senator Pennacchio attending the freedom rally in Pt. Pleasant on Sunday. And I respond with respect as I like Chip a great deal!

I ask Chip and his fellow Morris County Democrats – where is the moral outrage at your Democratic Governor and his neglect of our elderly victims trapped inside nursing homes left to die? They were left alone without the comfort and grace of the family around them. Our fatality rates in the state would be less than half of what’s reported if policies and attention were paid to the most vulnerable instead of forcing the healthy into perpetual house arrest.

This is not about the lack of ability to get a haircut or attend a ball game. To trivialize the freedom movement of business owners and families that want, and need, to go back to work is a travesty.

There are many more victims from this pandemic than those only stricken with the virus. There are people who have no ability to provide food and shelter for their families because their jobs or businesses have been eliminated.

It will take several years to tally the total number of deaths, bankruptcies, layoffs, suicides, mental health problems, losses to the GDP, and other costs attributable not just to the virus, but to the measures used to fight it.

The failure of many Democrats across the county to understand this reality is perhaps the greatest reason why they are and will remain, the minority party in Morris County.

It’s time to right the ship. It’s time to speak up and out and protect our liberty. We are Americans. We are eagles, not ostriches. It’s time to soar.

Most respectfully,

Laura Marie Ali

Chairwoman of the Morris County Republican Committee

