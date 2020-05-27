Parsippany Community Update May 27, 2020

PARSIPPANY — The Internet is not a municipal utility, and the Township has no say in repairs or service. In discussions with Optimum and Verizon, they have indicated that the fastest way to get repairs done is by contacting their customer service departments. Internet Service Providers Customer Service Numbers:

Verizon FIOS: (800) 922-0204

Optimum: (866) 950-3278

Earthlink: (888) 327-8454

Viasat: (844) 299-1950

Hughesnet: (866) 641-8709

