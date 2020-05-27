PARSIPPANY — The Internet is not a municipal utility, and the Township has no say in repairs or service. In discussions with Optimum and Verizon, they have indicated that the fastest way to get repairs done is by contacting their customer service departments. Internet Service Providers Customer Service Numbers:
Verizon FIOS: (800) 922-0204
Optimum: (866) 950-3278
Earthlink: (888) 327-8454
Viasat: (844) 299-1950
Hughesnet: (866) 641-8709
Parsippany Community Update May 27, 2020
PARSIPPANY — The Internet is not a municipal utility, and the Township has no say in repairs or service. In discussions with Optimum and Verizon, they have indicated that the fastest way to get repairs done is by contacting their customer service departments. Internet Service Providers Customer Service Numbers: