Barbarula Appointed Co-Finance Chair For MCRC

PARSIPPANY — John Barbarula has been appointed to Co-Chair of the Finance Committee at Morris County Republican Committee (MCRC). He will be leading the Finance Committee with Craig Heard, the current MCRC Finance Chair, and help raise necessary funds to run the MCRC Campaign machine and operation.

John is a successful attorney owning a practice in Butler. He has been a Special County Counsel for 21 years. For 40 years he supported Republicans from Mayors to Senators in their campaigns

He is married for 35 years to his wife Joan and they have two grown children, Melanie and Michael.

“I am so grateful and excited that John has agreed to be Co-Finance Chair for MCRC. Shortly after his race for Assembly, he volunteered to help the party right away. His plan to unify Republicans went into motion when he hosted our first ‘Pasta and Politics’ event last August which was very successful. He’s a great person and an extremely smart man and we are lucky to have him!” said Acting Chair Laura Marie Ali.

